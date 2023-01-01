Menu
2020 Honda Accord

22,850 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded

2020 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10406742
  • Stock #: U11897
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F90LA800586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!



2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T 107 point inspected, Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Full tank of gas, Up to date service, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Fully Loaded, Sirius XM Radio, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats. 4D Sedan Modern Steel Metallic FWD I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic



Honda Certified Details:



* 100 Point Inspection

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty





Awards:

* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:

* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

XM Radio

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Interior

Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

