$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2020 Honda Accord
2020 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0|Certified|HtdLthr|RmtStart|Loaded
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
22,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10406742
- Stock #: U11897
- VIN: 1HGCV2F90LA800586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 22,850 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0T 107 point inspected, Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Full tank of gas, Up to date service, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Fully Loaded, Sirius XM Radio, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Black w/Leather-Trimmed Seats. 4D Sedan Modern Steel Metallic FWD I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic
Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
XM Radio
Convenience
Remote Starter
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Interior
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7