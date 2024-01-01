$28,930+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Accord
EX-L|Certified|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Loaded|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$28,930
+ taxes & licensing
89,869KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F55LA803149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,869 KM
