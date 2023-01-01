2020 Honda Civic

$31,994 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 5 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545561

10545561 Stock #: U11913

U11913 VIN: 2HGFC2F70LH024222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cosmic Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,582 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Starter Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.