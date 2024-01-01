$28,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport|Clean|Certified|Sunroof|B.Tooth
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport|Clean|Certified|Sunroof|B.Tooth
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,211KM
VIN 2HGFC2F84LH017993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 46,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified 2020 Honda Civic Sport
This certified pre-owned 2020 Honda Civic Sport is a reliable and efficient sedan perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. With its modern styling, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, it offers a superb driving experience. The vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 182-point inspection to ensure its quality and reliability, and it comes with the peace of mind of a 7-year/160,000km powertrain warranty from the original in-service date. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a like-new Civic Sport at a great value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Engine: 2.0L I4
- Transmission: CVT
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Exterior Color: Black
- Interior Color: Black
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite (including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System)
- Keyless Entry and Remote Start
- Sport Pedals and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- 7-inch Display Audio System
- Single Owner
- Serviced at Honda Dealer
- Non-Smoker
- 7 year 160,000km Certified Warranty
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Honda Civic