Certified 2020 Honda Civic Sport Details: Engine: 2.0L I4 Transmission: CVT Fuel Type: Gasoline Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Features: 18 Alloy Wheels Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration Honda Sensing Safety Suite (including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System) Keyless Entry and Remote Start Sport Pedals and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Multi-Angle Rearview Camera 7-inch Display Audio System Additional Information: Single Owner Serviced at Honda Dealer Non-Smoker 7 year 160,000km Certified Warranty This certified pre-owned 2020 Honda Civic Sport is a reliable and efficient sedan perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. With its modern styling, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, it offers a superb driving experience. The vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 182-point inspection to ensure its quality and reliability, and it comes with the peace of mind of a 7-year/160,000km powertrain warranty from the original in-service date. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a like-new Civic Sport at a great value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

2020 Honda Civic

46,211 KM

Details Description

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport|Clean|Certified|Sunroof|B.Tooth

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport|Clean|Certified|Sunroof|B.Tooth

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,211KM
VIN 2HGFC2F84LH017993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2020 Honda Civic Sport




Details:

  • Engine: 2.0L I4
  • Transmission: CVT
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline
  • Exterior Color: Black
  • Interior Color: Black




Features:

  • 18" Alloy Wheels
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite (including Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System)
  • Keyless Entry and Remote Start
  • Sport Pedals and Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
  • 7-inch Display Audio System




Additional Information:

  • Single Owner
  • Serviced at Honda Dealer
  • Non-Smoker
  • 7 year 160,000km Certified Warranty




This certified pre-owned 2020 Honda Civic Sport is a reliable and efficient sedan perfect for daily commuting or weekend adventures. With its modern styling, comfortable interior, and advanced safety features, it offers a superb driving experience. The vehicle has undergone a comprehensive 182-point inspection to ensure its quality and reliability, and it comes with the peace of mind of a 7-year/160,000km powertrain warranty from the original in-service date. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a like-new Civic Sport at a great value. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2020 Honda Civic