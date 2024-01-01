Menu
<strong>2020 Honda Civic EX</strong> <ul> <li><strong>Year: 2020</strong></li> <li><strong>Make: Honda</strong></li> <li><strong>Model: Civic EX</strong></li> <li><strong>Mileage: 69,515 km</strong></li> <li><strong>Transmission: Automatic</strong></li> <li><strong>Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder</strong></li> <li><strong>Fuel Type: Gasoline</strong></li> <li><strong>Exterior Color: Aegean Blue</strong></li> <li><strong>Interior Color: Black</strong></li> <li><strong>Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong></li> </ul> <strong>Key Features:</strong> <ul> <li>Honda Sensing Safety Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation)</li> <li>Power Sunroof</li> <li>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration</li> <li>7-inch Display Audio System</li> <li>Heated Front Seats</li> <li>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</li> <li>16-inch Alloy Wheels</li> <li>Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines</li> <li>Proximity Key Entry with Push Button Start</li> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> </ul> <strong>Recent Services:</strong> <ul> <li>Synthetic Oil Change</li> <li>New Engine/Cabin Filters</li> <li>Transmission Fluid Service</li> <li>Brake Service</li> <li>New All Season Tires</li> <li>Wheel Alignment</li> </ul> The 2020 Honda Civic EX is a well-rounded compact car that blends reliability, efficiency, and modern features into one attractive package. Renowned for its sleek design and sporty performance, the Civic EX offers a perfect balance of comfort and technology for daily commutes and long drives alike. This vehicle has undergone an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!

2020 Honda Civic

69,515 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats|NewTires

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan EX|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats|NewTires

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,515KM
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH022315

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,515 KM

2020 Honda Civic EX







  • Year: 2020
  • Make: Honda
  • Model: Civic EX
  • Mileage: 69,515 km
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder
  • Fuel Type: Gasoline
  • Exterior Color: Aegean Blue
  • Interior Color: Black
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)




Key Features:

  • Honda Sensing Safety Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation)
  • Power Sunroof
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
  • 7-inch Display Audio System
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
  • 16-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
  • Proximity Key Entry with Push Button Start
  • Remote Engine Start




Recent Services:

  • Synthetic Oil Change
  • New Engine/Cabin Filters
  • Transmission Fluid Service
  • Brake Service
  • New All Season Tires
  • Wheel Alignment




The 2020 Honda Civic EX is a well-rounded compact car that blends reliability, efficiency, and modern features into one attractive package. Renowned for its sleek design and sporty performance, the Civic EX offers a perfect balance of comfort and technology for daily commutes and long drives alike. This vehicle has undergone an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!




All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2020 Honda Civic