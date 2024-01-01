$25,495+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
Sedan EX|Rmt.Start|Htd.Seats|NewTires
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,515KM
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH022315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,515 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Civic EX
The 2020 Honda Civic EX is a well-rounded compact car that blends reliability, efficiency, and modern features into one attractive package. Renowned for its sleek design and sporty performance, the Civic EX offers a perfect balance of comfort and technology for daily commutes and long drives alike. This vehicle has undergone an extensive servicing at our dealership and is ready to go!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
- Year: 2020
- Make: Honda
- Model: Civic EX
- Mileage: 69,515 km
- Transmission: Automatic
- Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Exterior Color: Aegean Blue
- Interior Color: Black
- Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite (Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Road Departure Mitigation)
- Power Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
- 7-inch Display Audio System
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 16-inch Alloy Wheels
- Rearview Camera with Dynamic Guidelines
- Proximity Key Entry with Push Button Start
- Remote Engine Start
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- Transmission Fluid Service
- Brake Service
- New All Season Tires
- Wheel Alignment
