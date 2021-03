Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Remote Starter Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Electric Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port Lane Departure Warning Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Lane Keeping Assist

