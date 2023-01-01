Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

30,588 KM

Details Description Features

$39,993

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|RmtStart|Certified|Local

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|RmtStart|Certified|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 10427268
  2. 10427268
  3. 10427268
  4. 10427268
  5. 10427268
  6. 10427268
  7. 10427268
Contact Seller

$39,993

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427268
  • Stock #: R24036A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H47LH223538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Honda CR-V Sport - 7 year Honda certified warranty!

One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, Lift Kit, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, Auto High-beam Headlights, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof.



1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV50 190hp



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Tailgate

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Al...
 69,801 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Al...
 60,605 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 67,302 KM
$37,994 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory