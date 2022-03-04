$40,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Sport|Certified|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Pwr Tailgate
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
44,992KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8613398
- Stock #: S22216A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H49LH206966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,992 KM
