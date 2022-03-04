Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda CR-V

44,992 KM

Details

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Contact Seller
2020 Honda CR-V

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport|Certified|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Pwr Tailgate

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda CR-V

Sport|Certified|Htd Seats|Rmt Start|Pwr Tailgate

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

  1. 8613398
  2. 8613398
  3. 8613398
  4. 8613398
  5. 8613398
  6. 8613398
  7. 8613398
  8. 8613398
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,992KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8613398
  • Stock #: S22216A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H49LH206966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,992 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forman Honda

2022 Honda Pilot TOU...
 1,001 KM
$59,600 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V TOUR...
 1,001 KM
$46,669 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V Spor...
 44,992 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forman Honda

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

Call Dealer

1-800-675-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-675-8367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory