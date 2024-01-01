$28,975+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Honda HR-V
Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM|
2020 Honda HR-V
Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM|
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$28,975
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,671KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3CZRU6H94LM106268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,671 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned 2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD
7 Year/160,000km Certified Warranty!
Specifications:
Key Features:
Safety Features:
Condition:
Recent Services:
The 2020 Honda HR-V Touring is a versatile, compact crossover designed for drivers seeking both comfort and utility. As a certified pre-owned vehicle, it offers additional peace of mind with extended warranties, and a rigorous 182-point inspection making it an excellent choice for those looking for reliability and value in a used vehicle.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!
7 Year/160,000km Certified Warranty!
Specifications:
- Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder i-VTEC
- Transmission: CVT automatic
- Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Seating Capacity: 5 passengers
Key Features:
- Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition
- 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Leather-trimmed seats
- Heated front seats
- Power moonroof
- LED headlights and fog lights
- 18-inch alloy wheels
Safety Features:
- Honda Sensing® suite (Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control)
- Lane Watch (side camera)
- Multi-angle rearview camera
- Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control
- Front, side, and curtain airbags
Condition:
- Certified pre-owned, passed a 182-point inspection
- One-owner vehicle, No accidents
- Fully serviced, ready for immediate delivery
- Non-smoker/no pets
Recent Services:
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- Brake Service
- New All Weather Tires
- Wheel Alignment
The 2020 Honda HR-V Touring is a versatile, compact crossover designed for drivers seeking both comfort and utility. As a certified pre-owned vehicle, it offers additional peace of mind with extended warranties, and a rigorous 182-point inspection making it an excellent choice for those looking for reliability and value in a used vehicle.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2020 Hyundai Sonata Luxury|1.6T|360Camera|Leather|Htd.Seats|Clean 106,865 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport|Certified|Local|Sunroof|Htd.Seats 44,611 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Pilot Black Edition HPD|Certified|Local|CleanCarfax 14,587 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,975
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2020 Honda HR-V