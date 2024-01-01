Menu
2020 Honda HR-V

36,671 KM

$28,975

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM|

2020 Honda HR-V

Touring AWD|Certified|Local|Clean|LowKM|

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$28,975

+ taxes & licensing

Used
36,671KM
VIN 3CZRU6H94LM106268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned 2020 Honda HR-V Touring AWD




7 Year/160,000km Certified Warranty!




Specifications:

  • Engine: 1.8L 4-cylinder i-VTEC
  • Transmission: CVT automatic
  • Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Seating Capacity: 5 passengers




Key Features:

  • Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition
  • 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
  • Leather-trimmed seats
  • Heated front seats
  • Power moonroof
  • LED headlights and fog lights
  • 18-inch alloy wheels




Safety Features:

  • Honda Sensing® suite (Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control)
  • Lane Watch (side camera)
  • Multi-angle rearview camera
  • Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control
  • Front, side, and curtain airbags




Condition:

  • Certified pre-owned, passed a 182-point inspection
  • One-owner vehicle, No accidents
  • Fully serviced, ready for immediate delivery
  • Non-smoker/no pets




Recent Services:

  • Synthetic Oil Change
  • New Engine/Cabin Filters
  • Brake Service
  • New All Weather Tires
  • Wheel Alignment




The 2020 Honda HR-V Touring is a versatile, compact crossover designed for drivers seeking both comfort and utility. As a certified pre-owned vehicle, it offers additional peace of mind with extended warranties, and a rigorous 182-point inspection making it an excellent choice for those looking for reliability and value in a used vehicle.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next




Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

2020 Honda HR-V