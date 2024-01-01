Menu
2020 Honda Pilot Touring - 7 Passenger Vehicle Details: Engine: 3.5L V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Drivetrain: AWD Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic Interior Color: Black Leather Features: Safety: Honda Sensing® Suite Blind Spot Information System Multi-Angle Rearview Camera Parking Sensors Comfort: Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Panoramic Moonroof Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Entertainment: Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray™ 590-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration Navigation System with Voice Recognition Convenience: Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate Keyless Entry and Start Remote Engine Start CabinTalk® In-Car PA System Seating and Cargo: 7-Passenger Seating with 2nd-Row Captain's Chairs One-Touch 2nd-Row Seats 60/40 Split, Flat-Folding 3rd-Row Bench Seat Recent Services Synthetic Oil Change New Engine/Cabin Filters Brake Service Wheel Alignment Replaced Front Pads and Rotors Replaced Rear Pads and Rotors Timing Belt Replaced (102,996km) This 2020 Honda Pilot Touring is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. Its perfect for families, offering a spacious interior with premium features and advanced safety technology. The vehicle comes with a clean title and has never been in an accident. This vehicle was purchased new from our dealership and has always been maintained here. This vehicle has had an extensive servicing and is ready to go!

This 2020 Honda Pilot Touring is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. It's perfect for families, offering a spacious interior with premium features and advanced safety technology. The vehicle comes with a clean title and has never been in an accident. This vehicle was purchased new from our dealership and has always been maintained here. This vehicle has had an extensive servicing and is ready to go!




116,317 KM $35,995 + tax & licensing VIN 5FNYF6H62LB502754 Stock # P25006A

