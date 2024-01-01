$35,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
Used
116,317KM
VIN 5FNYF6H62LB502754
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # P25006A
- Mileage 116,317 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Pilot Touring - 7 Passenger
Vehicle Details:
Features:
This 2020 Honda Pilot Touring is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. It's perfect for families, offering a spacious interior with premium features and advanced safety technology. The vehicle comes with a clean title and has never been in an accident. This vehicle was purchased new from our dealership and has always been maintained here. This vehicle has had an extensive servicing and is ready to go!
- Engine: 3.5L V6
- Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
- Drivetrain: AWD
- Exterior Color: Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Color: Black Leather
Safety:
- Honda Sensing® Suite
- Blind Spot Information System
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Parking Sensors
Comfort:
- Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Panoramic Moonroof
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment:
- Rear Entertainment System with Blu-Ray™
- 590-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers
- Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ Integration
- Navigation System with Voice Recognition
Convenience:
- Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate
- Keyless Entry and Start
- Remote Engine Start
- CabinTalk® In-Car PA System
Seating and Cargo:
- 7-Passenger Seating with 2nd-Row Captain’s Chairs
- One-Touch 2nd-Row Seats
- 60/40 Split, Flat-Folding 3rd-Row Bench Seat
- Recent Services
- Synthetic Oil Change
- New Engine/Cabin Filters
- Brake Service
- Wheel Alignment
- Replaced Front Pads and Rotors
- Replaced Rear Pads and Rotors
- Timing Belt Replaced (102,996km)
This 2020 Honda Pilot Touring is in excellent condition and has been well-maintained. It's perfect for families, offering a spacious interior with premium features and advanced safety technology. The vehicle comes with a clean title and has never been in an accident. This vehicle was purchased new from our dealership and has always been maintained here. This vehicle has had an extensive servicing and is ready to go!
