2020 Honda Pilot

$45,762 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 8 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8149366

8149366 Stock #: U11587

U11587 VIN: 5FNYF6H77LB500944

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 29,869 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rearview Camera Media / Nav / Comm XM Radio Bluetooth Convenience Remote Starter Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Electric Seats Interior Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof USB port Heated Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.