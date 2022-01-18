$45,762+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Pilot
EX-L Navi|Certified|Htd Lthr|Pwr Tailgate|Local
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$45,762
- Listing ID: 8149366
- Stock #: U11587
- VIN: 5FNYF6H77LB500944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 29,869 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi - Certified, Loaded!
CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer
One Owner, Local Vehicle, Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Android Auto, Navigation System, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote: CabinControl, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, SiriusXM, Traction control.
Certified. Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 100 Point Inspection
* Finance from 4.49% for up to 72 months on all certified pre-owned Honda Models
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks – big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic – though part-time – all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Vehicle Features
