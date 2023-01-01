$32,994+ tax & licensing
$32,994
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Ultimate|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|HtdWheel|Loaded|Local
Location
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
$32,994
+ taxes & licensing
28,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545558
- Stock #: 24F006B
- VIN: KM8K5CA54LU451463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,271 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is a standout compact SUV renowned for its exceptional performance and reliability. Under the hood, you'll find a sprightly 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, which not only offers a fun and responsive drive but also delivers impressive fuel efficiency. With just 49,488 kilometers on the odometer, this Kona has plenty of adventures left in it.
The Ultimate trim level is loaded with features that enhance your driving experience. Its advanced infotainment system boasts a responsive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the road. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist provide peace of mind. Add in the convenience of a power sunroof and you have a well-equipped vehicle designed for modern life.
The Kona's interior offers a comfortable and spacious environment. The well-designed cabin features quality materials and offers ample headroom and legroom for both the driver and passengers. The cargo area is versatile and accommodating, making it suitable for grocery trips, weekend getaways, or even the occasional larger haul. Overall, the Hyundai Kona Ultimate provides an attractive combination of performance, features, and interior comfort.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
