2020 Hyundai KONA

28,271 KM

$32,994

+ tax & licensing
$32,994

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2020 Hyundai KONA

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|HtdWheel|Loaded|Local

2020 Hyundai KONA

Ultimate|Htd/CldLthr|Navi|HtdWheel|Loaded|Local

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,994

+ taxes & licensing

28,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545558
  • Stock #: 24F006B
  • VIN: KM8K5CA54LU451463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Kona Ultimate AWD with Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, and Apple Carplay!



The 2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate is a standout compact SUV renowned for its exceptional performance and reliability. Under the hood, you'll find a sprightly 1.6L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder engine, which not only offers a fun and responsive drive but also delivers impressive fuel efficiency. With just 49,488 kilometers on the odometer, this Kona has plenty of adventures left in it.



The Ultimate trim level is loaded with features that enhance your driving experience. Its advanced infotainment system boasts a responsive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the road. Safety features like blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assist provide peace of mind. Add in the convenience of a power sunroof and you have a well-equipped vehicle designed for modern life.



The Kona's interior offers a comfortable and spacious environment. The well-designed cabin features quality materials and offers ample headroom and legroom for both the driver and passengers. The cargo area is versatile and accommodating, making it suitable for grocery trips, weekend getaways, or even the occasional larger haul. Overall, the Hyundai Kona Ultimate provides an attractive combination of performance, features, and interior comfort.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

