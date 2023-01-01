Menu
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride, a well-designed interior, and a variety of features. Here are some key highlights of the 2020 Santa Fe: <strong>1. Design:</strong> The 2020 Santa Fe features a modern and stylish design, with Hyundais signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and bold body lines. It has a spacious and well-appointed interior with seating for five passengers. <strong>2. Engine Options:</strong>  The engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4. <strong>3. Safety Features:</strong> Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the 2020 Santa Fe comes equipped with a variety of safety features. These include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more. <strong>4. Technology:</strong> The Santa Fe is equipped with modern technology features. This includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a premium sound system. <strong>5. Comfort and Convenience:</strong> The interior is designed for comfort, the Santa Fe offers ample cargo space, making it suitable for both daily commuting and family trips.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

119,230 KM

$32,993

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Spacious|Local|Clean

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Spacious|Local|Clean

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,993

+ taxes & licensing

119,230KM
Used
VIN 5NMS3CAD0LH200982

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,230 KM

The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride, a well-designed interior, and a variety of features. Here are some key highlights of the 2020 Santa Fe:

1. Design: The 2020 Santa Fe features a modern and stylish design, with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and bold body lines. It has a spacious and well-appointed interior with seating for five passengers.




2. Engine Options:  The engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4.




3. Safety Features: Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the 2020 Santa Fe comes equipped with a variety of safety features. These include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.




4. Technology: The Santa Fe is equipped with modern technology features. This includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a premium sound system.




5. Comfort and Convenience: The interior is designed for comfort, the Santa Fe offers ample cargo space, making it suitable for both daily commuting and family trips.




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit.

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera

Alloy Wheels

HEATED FRONT SEATS

USB port

