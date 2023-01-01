$32,993+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Spacious|Local|Clean
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred|HtdSeats|HtdWheel|Spacious|Local|Clean
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$32,993
+ taxes & licensing
119,230KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMS3CAD0LH200982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a midsize SUV that offers a comfortable ride, a well-designed interior, and a variety of features. Here are some key highlights of the 2020 Santa Fe:
1. Design: The 2020 Santa Fe features a modern and stylish design, with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and bold body lines. It has a spacious and well-appointed interior with seating for five passengers.
2. Engine Options: The engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4.
3. Safety Features: Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the 2020 Santa Fe comes equipped with a variety of safety features. These include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.
4. Technology: The Santa Fe is equipped with modern technology features. This includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a premium sound system.
5. Comfort and Convenience: The interior is designed for comfort, the Santa Fe offers ample cargo space, making it suitable for both daily commuting and family trips.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
1. Design: The 2020 Santa Fe features a modern and stylish design, with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, sleek headlights, and bold body lines. It has a spacious and well-appointed interior with seating for five passengers.
2. Engine Options: The engine is a 2.4-liter inline-4.
3. Safety Features: Hyundai prioritizes safety, and the 2020 Santa Fe comes equipped with a variety of safety features. These include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and more.
4. Technology: The Santa Fe is equipped with modern technology features. This includes an infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Bluetooth connectivity, and available features like a premium sound system.
5. Comfort and Convenience: The interior is designed for comfort, the Santa Fe offers ample cargo space, making it suitable for both daily commuting and family trips.
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Forman Honda
2022 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|RmtStart|Camera|Carplay|Loca 58,768 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX|Certified|HtdSeats|Local|Camera|Carplay 83,765 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L|HtdLthr|PwrTailgate|Sunroof|AWD|7Seats 97,424 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Forman Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
Call Dealer
1-800-675-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,993
+ taxes & licensing
Forman Honda
1-800-675-8367
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe