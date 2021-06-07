Menu
2020 Jeep Gladiator

27,362 KM

Details Description

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

204-727-0531

2020 Jeep Gladiator

2020 Jeep Gladiator

*Rubicon*Nav*Leather Heated Seats*Park Assist*

2020 Jeep Gladiator

*Rubicon*Nav*Leather Heated Seats*Park Assist*

Location

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

204-727-0531

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7227125
  Stock #: 93474A
  VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL131199

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Stock # 93474A
  Mileage 27,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Satisfy your need for adventure with our 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4X4 Truck that's trail-rated tough and ready to roll in Bright White! Powered by a 3.6 Litre V6 that provides 285hp while paired with an innovative 8 Speed Automatic transmission keeps the thrill right in the palm of your hands. Our iconic Four Wheel Drive Truck offers a legendary capability to conquer obstacles thanks to the Command-Trac system, ample ground clearance, skid plates, and easy maneuverability while scoring approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway. Fun seekers everywhere will recognize the distinct look of our Gladiator Rubicon with its fender flares, 7-slot grille, and removable doors and top. You'll also appreciate tow hooks, cargo tie-down loops, and fog lights designed to help this Truck meet your needs. Get settled in the comfortable leather heated front seats of our Rubicon with a heated steering wheel and adjustable head restraints and find your favorite song on the 8 Speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Buckle up and choose your destination with the Uconnect 4C full-color navigation. You'll certainly be capable to fulfill your dreams with this eager-to-please machine that boasts uncompromising performance. As you depart the beaten path and take on your next adventure in this Rubicon from Jeep, you can feel confident that with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control, front airbags and hill start assist you'll be kept out of harm's way. It's time to reward yourself with some fun in this Gladiator Rubicon! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Westman

1550 Richmond Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 7E3

