2020 Kia Forte

104,830 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

EX

2020 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,830KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD9LE172379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1437
  • Mileage 104,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2020 Kia Forte