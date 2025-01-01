Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span data-start=144 data-end=202>Sleek, Smart & Surprisingly Sporty</span></div><br /><div>The <span data-start=210 data-end=231>2020 Kia Forte LX</span> blends bold styling, smart features, and reliable performance into one stylish compact sedan. With its <span data-start=335 data-end=362>aggressive front grille</span>, <span data-start=364 data-end=381>sculpted body</span>, and modern design, the Forte LX turns heads wherever it goes all while being incredibly practical and fuel-efficient. </div><br /><div>Powered by a <span data-start=523 data-end=549>2.0L 4-cylinder engine</span> paired with an <span data-start=565 data-end=608>Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)</span>, the Forte LX offers a smooth, responsive, and economical drive. Whether youre commuting, running errands, or hitting the highway, this sedan delivers comfort and confidence every mile. </div><br /><div>Inside, the Forte LX keeps things clean and functional with a <span data-start=866 data-end=901>touchscreen infotainment system</span>, <span data-start=903 data-end=930>Bluetooth connectivity</span>, and <span data-start=936 data-end=970>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</span> to keep you connected on the go. The <span data-start=1011 data-end=1030>rearview camera</span> adds extra safety while reversing, and <span data-start=1070 data-end=1113>power windows, locks, and keyless entry</span> bring added convenience to your daily drive.</div><br /><div>Safety comes standard with <span data-start=1189 data-end=1233>Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)</span> and <span data-start=1238 data-end=1267>Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)</span>, giving you extra peace of mind on the road. </div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>With its <span data-start=1332 data-end=1392>modern design, reliable engineering, and impressive tech</span>, the <span data-start=1398 data-end=1419>2020 Kia Forte LX</span> is a smart choice for anyone looking for a compact car that doesnt compromise on features.</div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2020 Kia Forte

145,470 KM

Details Description

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Forte

LX #apple carplay #heated seats

Watch This Vehicle
12447817

2020 Kia Forte

LX #apple carplay #heated seats

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12447817
  2. 12447817
  3. 12447817
  4. 12447817
  5. 12447817
  6. 12447817
  7. 12447817
  8. 12447817
  9. 12447817
  10. 12447817
  11. 12447817
  12. 12447817
  13. 12447817
  14. 12447817
  15. 12447817
  16. 12447817
Contact Seller

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,470KM
VIN 3KPF24AD6LE157640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-1043
  • Mileage 145,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek, Smart & Surprisingly Sporty
The 2020 Kia Forte LX blends bold styling, smart features, and reliable performance into one stylish compact sedan. With its aggressive front grille, sculpted body, and modern design, the Forte LX turns heads wherever it goes all while being incredibly practical and fuel-efficient.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Forte LX offers a smooth, responsive, and economical drive. Whether you're commuting, running errands, or hitting the highway, this sedan delivers comfort and confidence every mile.
Inside, the Forte LX keeps things clean and functional with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto to keep you connected on the go. The rearview camera adds extra safety while reversing, and power windows, locks, and keyless entry bring added convenience to your daily drive.
Safety comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), giving you extra peace of mind on the road.

With its modern design, reliable engineering, and impressive tech, the 2020 Kia Forte LX is a smart choice for anyone looking for a compact car that doesnt compromise on features.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2019 Honda Accord Sport #moonroof for sale in Brandon, MB
2019 Honda Accord Sport #moonroof 79,478 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD #apple carplay for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD #apple carplay 73,683 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX #heated seats #backup camera for sale in Brandon, MB
2016 Kia Soul EX #heated seats #backup camera 42,407 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2020 Kia Forte