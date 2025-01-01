$16,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Forte
LX #apple carplay #heated seats
2020 Kia Forte
LX #apple carplay #heated seats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,470KM
VIN 3KPF24AD6LE157640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1043
- Mileage 145,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Sleek, Smart & Surprisingly Sporty
The 2020 Kia Forte LX blends bold styling, smart features, and reliable performance into one stylish compact sedan. With its aggressive front grille, sculpted body, and modern design, the Forte LX turns heads wherever it goes all while being incredibly practical and fuel-efficient.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Forte LX offers a smooth, responsive, and economical drive. Whether you're commuting, running errands, or hitting the highway, this sedan delivers comfort and confidence every mile.
Inside, the Forte LX keeps things clean and functional with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto to keep you connected on the go. The rearview camera adds extra safety while reversing, and power windows, locks, and keyless entry bring added convenience to your daily drive.
Safety comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), giving you extra peace of mind on the road.
With its modern design, reliable engineering, and impressive tech, the 2020 Kia Forte LX is a smart choice for anyone looking for a compact car that doesnt compromise on features.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
The 2020 Kia Forte LX blends bold styling, smart features, and reliable performance into one stylish compact sedan. With its aggressive front grille, sculpted body, and modern design, the Forte LX turns heads wherever it goes all while being incredibly practical and fuel-efficient.
Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), the Forte LX offers a smooth, responsive, and economical drive. Whether you're commuting, running errands, or hitting the highway, this sedan delivers comfort and confidence every mile.
Inside, the Forte LX keeps things clean and functional with a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto to keep you connected on the go. The rearview camera adds extra safety while reversing, and power windows, locks, and keyless entry bring added convenience to your daily drive.
Safety comes standard with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), giving you extra peace of mind on the road.
With its modern design, reliable engineering, and impressive tech, the 2020 Kia Forte LX is a smart choice for anyone looking for a compact car that doesnt compromise on features.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2019 Honda Accord Sport #moonroof 79,478 KM $28,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape SE AWD #apple carplay 73,683 KM $24,500 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul EX #heated seats #backup camera 42,407 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2020 Kia Forte