2020 Kia Rio

167,277 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

12886019

2020 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,277KM
VIN 3KPA25AD0LE306821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6E012A
  • Mileage 167,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2020 Kia Rio