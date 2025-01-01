$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,277KM
VIN 3KPA25AD0LE306821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6E012A
- Mileage 167,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
