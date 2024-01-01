Menu
Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Kia Sorento SX, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted destination for top-quality vehicles in [City/Location], were excited to offer this premium SUV that combines versatility, style, and performance. Designed to make a statement on the road, the 2020 Kia Sorento SX boasts a sleek and modern exterior that commands attention from every angle. With its bold grille, sculpted lines, and available LED headlights, this SUV exudes confidence and sophistication whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path. Step inside the spacious and refined cabin of the 2020 Kia Sorento SX and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, this SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Premium materials and thoughtful design details create an inviting atmosphere that enhances every journey. Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features in the 2020 Kia Sorento SX. The intuitive infotainment system puts your favorite apps and media right at your fingertips, while available features like wireless charging and a premium audio system take your driving experience to the next level. But the 2020 Kia Sorento SX isnt just about comfort and convenience—its also built for performance. With a powerful engine and available all-wheel drive, this SUV delivers confident acceleration and responsive handling no matter where the road takes you. Plus, with advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance and blind-spot detection, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that youre protected on every journey. Dont miss your chance to experience the 2020 Kia Sorento SX for yourself. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best. Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba's Preowned Kia Superstore! With over 100 vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia's, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we cant do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the #1 Kia dealer in the Westman Five years in a row! With our best priced dealer award, come see why consumers are choosing us.

2020 Kia Sorento SX V6

$33,995 + tax & licensing
68,151 KM

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

Contact Seller

68,151KM
Used
VIN 5XYPKDA57LG617324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 4S016A
  • Mileage 68,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Kia Sorento SX, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted destination for top-quality vehicles in [City/Location], we're excited to offer this premium SUV that combines versatility, style, and performance.

Designed to make a statement on the road, the 2020 Kia Sorento SX boasts a sleek and modern exterior that commands attention from every angle. With its bold grille, sculpted lines, and available LED headlights, this SUV exudes confidence and sophistication whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.

Step inside the spacious and refined cabin of the 2020 Kia Sorento SX and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, this SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Premium materials and thoughtful design details create an inviting atmosphere that enhances every journey.

Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features in the 2020 Kia Sorento SX. The intuitive infotainment system puts your favorite apps and media right at your fingertips, while available features like wireless charging and a premium audio system take your driving experience to the next level.

But the 2020 Kia Sorento SX isn't just about comfort and convenience—it's also built for performance. With a powerful engine and available all-wheel drive, this SUV delivers confident acceleration and responsive handling no matter where the road takes you. Plus, with advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance and blind-spot detection, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that you're protected on every journey.

Don't miss your chance to experience the 2020 Kia Sorento SX for yourself. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best.







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With over 100 vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we cant do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the #1 Kia dealer in the Westman Five years in a row! With our best priced dealer award, come see why consumers are choosing us.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

