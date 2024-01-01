$33,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
SX V6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 4S016A
- Mileage 68,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2020 Kia Sorento SX, now available at Planet Kia. As your trusted destination for top-quality vehicles in [City/Location], we're excited to offer this premium SUV that combines versatility, style, and performance.
Designed to make a statement on the road, the 2020 Kia Sorento SX boasts a sleek and modern exterior that commands attention from every angle. With its bold grille, sculpted lines, and available LED headlights, this SUV exudes confidence and sophistication whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path.
Step inside the spacious and refined cabin of the 2020 Kia Sorento SX and discover a world of comfort and convenience. With seating for up to seven passengers and ample cargo space, this SUV is perfect for families and adventurers alike. Premium materials and thoughtful design details create an inviting atmosphere that enhances every journey.
Stay connected and entertained on the go with the latest technology features in the 2020 Kia Sorento SX. The intuitive infotainment system puts your favorite apps and media right at your fingertips, while available features like wireless charging and a premium audio system take your driving experience to the next level.
But the 2020 Kia Sorento SX isn't just about comfort and convenience—it's also built for performance. With a powerful engine and available all-wheel drive, this SUV delivers confident acceleration and responsive handling no matter where the road takes you. Plus, with advanced safety features like forward collision avoidance and blind-spot detection, you can drive with peace of mind knowing that you're protected on every journey.
Don't miss your chance to experience the 2020 Kia Sorento SX for yourself. Visit Planet Kia today to schedule a test drive and discover why this exceptional SUV is the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best.
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With over 100 vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we cant do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the #1 Kia dealer in the Westman Five years in a row! With our best priced dealer award, come see why consumers are choosing us.
