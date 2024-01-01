$25,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
EX Plus V6
2020 Kia Sorento
EX Plus V6
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,642KM
VIN 5XYPHDA55LG645122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # G5011A
- Mileage 95,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the power and versatility of the 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This midsize SUV offers a perfect combination of strong performance, modern technology, and family-friendly comfort, making it a great choice for Manitoba drivers who need space, power, and all-weather capability.
Key Features:
- Engine: 3.3L V6 engine delivering 290 horsepower for robust performance and towing capability.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Perfect for Manitoba’s changing weather, providing enhanced traction and control on snow and wet roads.
- Technology: 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, and wireless charging for easy connectivity.
- Safety: Advanced safety features like blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision-avoidance assist, and lane-keeping assist to ensure peace of mind.
- Comfort: Spacious interior with seating for up to seven passengers, leather seats, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control for a comfortable driving experience.
Common Questions:
- Where can I buy a 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 in Brandon, Manitoba? Visit Planet Kia, serving Brandon and surrounding communities like Shilo and Souris.
- Why choose the 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6? With its powerful V6 engine, AWD capability, and a host of premium features, the Sorento EX is perfect for families and adventurers alike.
Visit Planet Kia in Brandon today to test drive the 2020 Kia Sorento EX V6 and experience its powerful performance, spacious interior, and advanced features!
Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.
New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?
At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!
We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.
Dealer Permit # 2824
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
Call Dealer
204-725-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Planet Kia
204-725-2566
2020 Kia Sorento