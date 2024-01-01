$23,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mazda CX-3
Touring FWD
2020 Mazda CX-3
Touring FWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,641KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKDC7XL1467372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-848
- Mileage 51,641 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2022 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 60,560 KM $32,500 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 6A 134,122 KM $14,250 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i 80,512 KM $33,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,000
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2020 Mazda CX-3