2020 Mazda MAZDA6

98,935 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L|HtdSeats|Camera|Clean|Sporty

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

GS-L|HtdSeats|Camera|Clean|Sporty

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

98,935KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VM8L1520064

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,935 KM

Experience Driving Thrills with the 2020 Mazda6 GSL




Introducing the 2020 Mazda6 Sport, where style meets performance for the ultimate driving experience.




1. The Mazda6 has a responsive 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.




2. Sleek Interior: The comfortable and well-designed interior with cloth upholstery and a multifunction steering wheel, setting the stage for an enjoyable driving environment.




3. Infotainment Excellence: The Mazda Connect infotainment system with a central display screen, rotary controller, and seamless connectivity for a connected and entertaining drive.




4. Safety First: Advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, underscoring Mazda's commitment to driver safety.




5. Distinctive Design: Mazda6 Sporty exterior, focusing on its unique and eye-catching design elements that make it stand out in the crowd.




Unleash your passion for driving with the 2020 Mazda6 Sport. Elevate every journey with style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Visit your nearest Mazda dealership and experience the thrill today!




No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

2020 Mazda MAZDA6