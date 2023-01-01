$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L|HtdSeats|Camera|Clean|Sporty
2020 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L|HtdSeats|Camera|Clean|Sporty
Location
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
1-800-675-8367
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,935KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VM8L1520064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience Driving Thrills with the 2020 Mazda6 GSL
Introducing the 2020 Mazda6 Sport, where style meets performance for the ultimate driving experience.
1. The Mazda6 has a responsive 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.
2. Sleek Interior: The comfortable and well-designed interior with cloth upholstery and a multifunction steering wheel, setting the stage for an enjoyable driving environment.
3. Infotainment Excellence: The Mazda Connect infotainment system with a central display screen, rotary controller, and seamless connectivity for a connected and entertaining drive.
4. Safety First: Advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, underscoring Mazda's commitment to driver safety.
5. Distinctive Design: Mazda6 Sporty exterior, focusing on its unique and eye-catching design elements that make it stand out in the crowd.
Unleash your passion for driving with the 2020 Mazda6 Sport. Elevate every journey with style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Visit your nearest Mazda dealership and experience the thrill today!
No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!
Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
2020 Mazda MAZDA6