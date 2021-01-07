+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Confident style with a go anywhere attitude. This 2020 Mitsubishi RVR features a 2.0L 4 -cylinder engine with CVT transmission. Equipped with Auto-off headlights, Heated power side mirrors, Power windows with auto-up and down, Power door locks with remote keyless entry, Heated seats, 6-way adjustable drivers seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Rear view camera, 8-inch smartphone link display audio with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Hands-free cellular phone interface, Steering wheel audio controls, All wheel control with drive mode selector 2WD/4WD auto/4WD Lock.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
