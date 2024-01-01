Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks SV fully certified unit ready to go 4cyl engine fantastic on fuel

89,360 KM

Details

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
89,360KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV5LL525451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,360 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan Kicks SV fully certified unit ready to go 4cyl engine fantastic on fuel

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

2020 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Brandon, MB
