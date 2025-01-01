Menu
<div><span data-start=3 data-end=67> Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety!</span> </div><br /><div>Upgrade your drive with this <span data-start=103 data-end=127>2020 Nissan Rogue SL</span>, a stylish and feature-packed SUV designed for both comfort and adventure! Powered by a <span data-start=219 data-end=245>2.5L 4-cylinder engine</span>, this SUV delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride while its <span data-start=305 data-end=342>intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD)</span> ensures confidence in all road conditionsrain, snow, or sunshine! </div><br /><div>Step inside the <span data-start=434 data-end=451>premium cabin</span> and enjoy <span data-start=462 data-end=573>leather-appointed heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control</span> for ultimate comfort . Stay connected with the <span data-start=625 data-end=667>8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</span>, complete with <span data-start=683 data-end=768>Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Bose sound system</span> for an elevated driving experience .</div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Safety is top-notch with Nissans <span data-start=847 data-end=866>ProPILOT Assist</span>, <span data-start=868 data-end=967>blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera</span>, giving you peace of mind on every drive . With a <span data-start=1023 data-end=1071>spacious cargo area and versatile rear seats</span>, the Rogue SL is perfect for families, road trips, and daily commutes! </div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2020 Nissan Rogue

160,986 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD #Apple CarPlay #heated seats

12332054

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum AWD #Apple CarPlay #heated seats

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,986KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC758927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PFP-1032
  • Mileage 160,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety!
Upgrade your drive with this 2020 Nissan Rogue SL, a stylish and feature-packed SUV designed for both comfort and adventure! Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride while its intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) ensures confidence in all road conditionsrain, snow, or sunshine!
Step inside the premium cabin and enjoy leather-appointed heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control for ultimate comfort . Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Bose sound system for an elevated driving experience .

Safety is top-notch with Nissans ProPILOT Assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera, giving you peace of mind on every drive . With a spacious cargo area and versatile rear seats, the Rogue SL is perfect for families, road trips, and daily commutes!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-XXXX

204-717-5500

$21,000

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2020 Nissan Rogue