2020 Nissan Rogue
SL Platinum AWD #Apple CarPlay #heated seats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$21,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
160,986KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC758927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-1032
- Mileage 160,986 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety!
Upgrade your drive with this 2020 Nissan Rogue SL, a stylish and feature-packed SUV designed for both comfort and adventure! Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, this SUV delivers a smooth, fuel-efficient ride while its intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD) ensures confidence in all road conditionsrain, snow, or sunshine!
Step inside the premium cabin and enjoy leather-appointed heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control for ultimate comfort . Stay connected with the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, built-in navigation, and a premium Bose sound system for an elevated driving experience .
Safety is top-notch with Nissans ProPILOT Assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera, giving you peace of mind on every drive . With a spacious cargo area and versatile rear seats, the Rogue SL is perfect for families, road trips, and daily commutes!
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
