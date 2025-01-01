$29,777+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$29,777
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTABC0L8226338
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Odometer is 33414 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.
Reviews:
* Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek