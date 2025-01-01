Menu
Account
Sign In
Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Odometer is 33414 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

42,209 KM

Details Description Features

$29,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle
12345189

2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Convenience

Location

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

  1. 12345189
  2. 12345189
  3. 12345189
  4. 12345189
  5. 12345189
  6. 12345189
  7. 12345189
  8. 12345189
  9. 12345189
  10. 12345189
  11. 12345189
  12. 12345189
  13. 12345189
  14. 12345189
  15. 12345189
  16. 12345189
  17. 12345189
  18. 12345189
  19. 12345189
  20. 12345189
Contact Seller

$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,209KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTABC0L8226338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Odometer is 33414 kilometers below market average! White 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.


Reviews:
* Owner confidence seems to be covered off nicely with the Subaru Crosstrek. Many owners and reviewers rate the Crosstrek highly for its strong safety scores, all-weather traction, and a combination of good fuel economy and go-anywhere versatility that make virtually any road trip or adventure a no-brainer, regardless of conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J & J Auto Sales

Used 2015 Infiniti Q60 Sport for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 Infiniti Q60 Sport 145,170 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 w/Leather 107,177 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Dodge Challenger SXT 48,200 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Email J & J Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

Call Dealer

204-728-XXXX

(click to show)

204-728-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek