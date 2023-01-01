2020 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 9 , 4 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10052268

10052268 Stock #: PFP-642

PFP-642 VIN: 2T3R1RFV0LC089727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PFP-642

Mileage 79,406 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.