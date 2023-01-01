$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
204-717-5500
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD #Power Liftgate #Power Sunroof
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
79,406KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10052268
- Stock #: PFP-642
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV0LC089727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-642
- Mileage 79,406 KM
Vehicle Description
The 17-inch silver alloy wheels not only add a stylish touch but also enhance the vehicle's stability on the road. The 8-inch touch screen provides seamless access to your favorite apps and features, thanks to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Inside the RAV4 XLE, you'll find fabric-trimmed seats that offer both comfort and support. The 8-way power driver's seat allows you to find the perfect driving position, while the 4-way adjustable front passenger seat ensures optimal comfort for everyone on board. Dual-zone climate control enables personalized temperature settings for the front occupants.
The smart key system with push-button start provides convenient entry and ignition, while the remote start system allows you to warm up or cool down the vehicle before you get in. Safety is enhanced with the blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert, which help you stay aware of your surroundings.
With four USB charge ports, you and your passengers can keep your devices powered on the go. The heated steering wheel and heated front seats offer comfort during chilly weather. The power liftgate simplifies loading and unloading, while the power sunroof/moonroof brings in natural light and fresh air.
Advanced safety features include the pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, which helps mitigate potential accidents, and the lane departure alert with steering assist, which helps keep you on the right track. Dynamic radar cruise control adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, and lane tracking assist helps you stay centered in your lane. The panoramic backup camera provides a wide-angle view for easier maneuvering.
In summary, the 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE is ready to accompany you on every adventure. With its powerful engine, advanced technology, comfortable interior, and comprehensive safety features, it offers a thrilling and secure driving experience.
Includes Toyota Powertrain Warranty until March 2025 or 100,000kms.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7