2021 Chevrolet Equinox

94,630 KM

Details Features

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

94,630KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXUEV8M6113758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ADS-844
  • Mileage 94,630 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD for sale in Brandon, MB
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Chevrolet Equinox