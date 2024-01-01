$26,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
94,630KM
Used
VIN 2GNAXUEV8M6113758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ADS-844
- Mileage 94,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Chevrolet Equinox