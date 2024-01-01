Menu
Black 2021 Chevrolet Malibu RS FWD CVT 1.5L DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shoppers needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether youre seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, weve got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

Cloth.

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

72,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

RS

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZG5ST7MF008695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # J23104-1
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Black 2021 Chevrolet Malibu RS FWD CVT 1.5L DOHC Welcome to our dealership, where we cater to every car shopper's needs with our diverse range of vehicles. Whether you're seeking peace of mind with our meticulously inspected and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, looking for great value with our carefully selected Value Line options, or are a hands-on enthusiast ready to tackle a project with our As-Is mechanic specials, we've got something for everyone. At our dealership, quality, affordability, and variety come together to ensure that every customer drives away satisfied. Experience the difference and find your perfect match with us today.

Cloth.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2021 Chevrolet Malibu