Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

35,760 KM

Details Description Features

$28,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT #HeatedSeats #MidnightEdition

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT #HeatedSeats #MidnightEdition

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

Contact Seller

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

35,760KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9477621
  • Stock #: B033
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5MF059492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B033
  • Mileage 35,760 KM

Vehicle Description

MAXIMIZE YOUR SEDAN EXPERIENCE. Looking good on the roads is easy with this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Northsky Blue Metallic. Equipped with the Midnight Package, this includes blacked out bowtie badge, grill and chrome details, along with black painted aluminum rims. This car also features premium cloth interior, heated seats, power seats, heated and power side mirrors, blindspot alert system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 8 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple USB ports, and remote start. This vehicle comes GM comprehensive coverage until 60,000km/May 2024.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 35,760 KM
$28,750 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Edge ST-Li...
 25,116 KM
$42,750 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos S AW...
 16,451 KM
$32,500 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory