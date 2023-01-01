$28,750+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT #HeatedSeats #MidnightEdition
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$28,750
- Listing ID: 9477621
- Stock #: B033
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST5MF059492
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,760 KM
Vehicle Description
MAXIMIZE YOUR SEDAN EXPERIENCE. Looking good on the roads is easy with this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Northsky Blue Metallic. Equipped with the Midnight Package, this includes blacked out bowtie badge, grill and chrome details, along with black painted aluminum rims. This car also features premium cloth interior, heated seats, power seats, heated and power side mirrors, blindspot alert system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 8 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity and multiple USB ports, and remote start. This vehicle comes GM comprehensive coverage until 60,000km/May 2024.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
