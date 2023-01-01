Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

66,233 KM

$50,950

$50,950
$50,950

J & J Auto Sales

204-728-4040

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 - C.C - LEATHER - BLACKOUT PKG

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom 4X4 - C.C - LEATHER - BLACKOUT PKG

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

$50,950

+ taxes & licensing

66,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140768
  • Stock #: J23060
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ128162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,233 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J & J Auto Sales

J & J Auto Sales

110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3

204-728-4040

