2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$50,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 2 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10140768

10140768 Stock #: J23060

J23060 VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ128162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,233 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.