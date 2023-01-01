$50,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom 4X4 - C.C - LEATHER - BLACKOUT PKG
Location
J & J Auto Sales
110 Princess Ave, Brandon, MB R7A 0N3
204-728-4040
$50,950
+ taxes & licensing
66,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10140768
- Stock #: J23060
- VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ128162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,233 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
