2021 Ford Bronco Sport

17,822 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Big Bend- Just Arrived

Big Bend- Just Arrived

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10273275
  • Stock #: M12362
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B6XMRB26134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,822 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking For A Newer Midsize SUV That Is Reliable, Roomy, Great On Gas And Comes With 4WD? But You Also Want Something The Has A Few Safety And Tech Options And Lets Not Forget The Most Important Part. You Also Want A Vehicle That Is Super Fun To Drive And Comes With The "It" Factor. If So, You Have To Come In And Check Out Our Accident Free Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Trim Level With The Optional Convenience And Ford Co-Pilot As Well As Voice Activated Navigation Package Plus The Optional Factory Installed Class II Trailer Hitch With Four Pin Electrical Plug. Fully Inspected And Reconditioned With Fresh Oil And Filter Change, A New Engine Air Filter Plus A Full Interior And Exterior Detailing. Well Appointed With Keyless Remote Entry That Also Comes With The Integrated SecureCode Keyless Entry Keypad, Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels, Cloth Interior With Heated And 8 Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat, Front Passenger's Heated Seat, Leather Wrapped Tilt And Telescopic Heated Steering Wheel With Integrated Audio, Cruise And Hands Free Bluetooth Controls, 6 Speaker Am/Fm Serius XM Radio With Integrated Voice Activated Navigation System With Pinch To Zoom Option As Well As Sirius XM Traffic And Travel Link(Subscription Required), Rear View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control With Center Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, A Powerful Yet Fuel Efficient 1.5L Inline Three Cylinder Engine With Remote Start That Is Mated To A 8 Speed Automatic Transmission As Well As Auto Shot Off Mode For Maximum Fuel Efficiency, 4 Wheel Drive With Traction Control System And Goat Settings For Maximum Traction And Performance In Any Road Or Weather Condition, Side And Curtain Airbags, Wireless Phone Charging Pad Plus Much More. So Don't Wait. Call Or Click To Book Your Test Drive Or Virtual Walkaround Today. Finding You The Right Car At The Right Price Is What We Do Best..




But Don't Wait. Finding Clean And Low Mileage Inventory Is Getting Harder And Harder By The Day.






No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED

