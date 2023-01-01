Menu
2021 Ford Edge

25,116 KM

Details Description Features

$42,750

+ tax & licensing
$42,750

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

ST-Line AWD #Touch Screen #Apple Carplay

2021 Ford Edge

ST-Line AWD #Touch Screen #Apple Carplay

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$42,750

+ taxes & licensing

25,116KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9477618
  • Stock #: PFP-559
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98MBA15407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-559
  • Mileage 25,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Where powerful becomes empowering. This 2021 Ford Edge ST Line features a 2.0L Ecoboost I-4 engine with auto start/stop technology and 8-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with intelligent all wheel drive. 12-inch touch screen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 10-way power heated front seats with driver's memory feature, Auto dimming rear view mirror, EasyFold rear seat back release, Wireless charging pad, Remote start system, Dual zone climate control, Cross traffic alert with blind spot monitoring, Lane keep assist, Pre-collision assist, Reverse sensing system, Adaptive cruise control, Heated steering wheel. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

