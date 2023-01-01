$42,750+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
ST-Line AWD #Touch Screen #Apple Carplay
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
- Listing ID: 9477618
- Stock #: PFP-559
- VIN: 2FMPK4J98MBA15407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Where powerful becomes empowering. This 2021 Ford Edge ST Line features a 2.0L Ecoboost I-4 engine with auto start/stop technology and 8-speed automatic transmission. Equipped with intelligent all wheel drive. 12-inch touch screen display with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 10-way power heated front seats with driver's memory feature, Auto dimming rear view mirror, EasyFold rear seat back release, Wireless charging pad, Remote start system, Dual zone climate control, Cross traffic alert with blind spot monitoring, Lane keep assist, Pre-collision assist, Reverse sensing system, Adaptive cruise control, Heated steering wheel.
Vehicle Features
