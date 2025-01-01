Menu
Includes balance of Ford battery warranty until April 2029.

2021 Ford Escape

101,611 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid TITANIUM AWD

13164221

2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid TITANIUM AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,611KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ0MUA41608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD326
  • Mileage 101,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Smart, Stylish & Super Efficient!

Get the best of both worlds with this sleek and efficient Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD! Designed to deliver top-tier fuel economy without sacrificing power, this SUV blends advanced hybrid technology with the confidence of All-Wheel Drive so youre ready for Manitoba winters, weekend road trips, and everything in between . Its modern, aerodynamic design and upscale Titanium trim details make every drive feel a little more special.

Step inside and discover comfort and innovation at every turn . The premium interior features leather-trimmed seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The SYNC 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a crisp B&O premium sound system keep you connected and entertained, while the digital driver display and available head-up display add a futuristic touch to your daily drive .

And when it comes to safety and smarts, the Escape Titanium Hybrid delivers in full . With Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, you get advanced driver aids like adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and pre-collision assist for peace of mind wherever you go. Efficient, capable, and loaded with tech this 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Titanium AWD is the perfect SUV for drivers who want to save on fuel without compromising on style or performance!

Includes balance of Ford battery warranty until April 2029.

"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Ford Escape