$32,000+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT Long Box 4x4
2021 Ford F-150
XLT Long Box 4x4
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,499KM
VIN 1FTMF1EB4MKD92507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # TRD296
- Mileage 21,499 KM
Vehicle Description
Built Ford Tough with Modern Tech and Power!
Get the job done in comfort and style with the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Regular Cab a true workhorse equipped with smart features and serious strength. Powered by a 3.3L PFDI V6 engine and a responsive 10-speed automatic transmission, this F-150 delivers the smooth, capable performance Ford is known for.
Dressed in Oxford White with a durable Dark Slate cloth 40/20/40 interior, this truck is ready for the job site, the campsite, or anything in between. With the XLT Equipment Group 300A, you get essential comfort and convenience features like power windows and locks, SYNC4 with an 8" display, cruise control, and tilt/telescoping steering.
This truck is built for utility with 17 silver-painted aluminum wheels, rear step bumper, removable tailgate with lock, trailer sway control, and a 136-litre fuel tank for longer hauls between fill-ups.
Safety is fully loaded too: AdvanceTrac, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, rearview camera, lane-keeping system, and auto high beams help protect you on every drive.
Whether youre hauling gear or headed off-road, the 2021 F-150 XLT 4x4 offers legendary capability, tech, and comfort all in one smart package. Ready to work and built to last come take it for a spin!
Includes balance of Ford powertrain warranty until July 2026 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2021 Ford F-150