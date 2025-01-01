Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span data-start=188 data-end=262>Built Ford Tough with Modern Tech and Power!</span> </div><br /><div>Get the job done in comfort and style with the <span data-start=316 data-end=355>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Regular Cab</span> a true workhorse equipped with smart features and serious strength. Powered by a <span data-start=439 data-end=462>3.3L PFDI V6 engine</span> and a responsive <span data-start=480 data-end=515>10-speed automatic transmission</span>, this F-150 delivers the smooth, capable performance Ford is known for. </div><br /><div>Dressed in <span data-start=604 data-end=620>Oxford White</span> with a durable <span data-start=636 data-end=674>Dark Slate cloth 40/20/40 interior</span>, this truck is ready for the job site, the campsite, or anything in between. With the <span data-start=761 data-end=789>XLT Equipment Group 300A</span>, you get essential comfort and convenience features like <span data-start=847 data-end=874>power windows and locks</span>, <span data-start=876 data-end=905>SYNC4 with an 8 display</span>, <span data-start=907 data-end=925>cruise control</span>, and <span data-start=931 data-end=960>tilt/telescoping steering</span>. </div><br /><div>This truck is built for utility with <span data-start=1006 data-end=1044>17 silver-painted aluminum wheels</span>, <span data-start=1046 data-end=1066>rear step bumper</span>, <span data-start=1068 data-end=1100>removable tailgate with lock</span>, <span data-start=1102 data-end=1126>trailer sway control</span>, and a <span data-start=1134 data-end=1157>136-litre fuel tank</span> for longer hauls between fill-ups. </div><br /><div>Safety is fully loaded too: <span data-start=1228 data-end=1337>AdvanceTrac, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, rearview camera, lane-keeping system</span>, and <span data-start=1343 data-end=1362>auto high beams</span> help protect you on every drive. </div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Whether youre hauling gear or headed off-road, the <span data-start=1455 data-end=1477>2021 F-150 XLT 4x4</span> offers legendary capability, tech, and comfort all in one smart package. <span data-start=1551 data-end=1613>Ready to work and built to last come take it for a spin!</span> </div><br /><div>Includes balance of Ford powertrain warranty until July 2026 or 100,000km<o:p></o:p></div><br /><div>At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471. <o:p></o:p></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.<o:p></o:p></div>

2021 Ford F-150

21,499 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Long Box 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
12630786

2021 Ford F-150

XLT Long Box 4x4

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

  1. 12630786
  2. 12630786
  3. 12630786
  4. 12630786
  5. 12630786
  6. 12630786
  7. 12630786
  8. 12630786
  9. 12630786
  10. 12630786
  11. 12630786
  12. 12630786
  13. 12630786
  14. 12630786
  15. 12630786
Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,499KM
VIN 1FTMF1EB4MKD92507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # TRD296
  • Mileage 21,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Built Ford Tough with Modern Tech and Power!
Get the job done in comfort and style with the 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Regular Cab a true workhorse equipped with smart features and serious strength. Powered by a 3.3L PFDI V6 engine and a responsive 10-speed automatic transmission, this F-150 delivers the smooth, capable performance Ford is known for.
Dressed in Oxford White with a durable Dark Slate cloth 40/20/40 interior, this truck is ready for the job site, the campsite, or anything in between. With the XLT Equipment Group 300A, you get essential comfort and convenience features like power windows and locks, SYNC4 with an 8" display, cruise control, and tilt/telescoping steering.
This truck is built for utility with 17 silver-painted aluminum wheels, rear step bumper, removable tailgate with lock, trailer sway control, and a 136-litre fuel tank for longer hauls between fill-ups.
Safety is fully loaded too: AdvanceTrac, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, rearview camera, lane-keeping system, and auto high beams help protect you on every drive.

Whether youre hauling gear or headed off-road, the 2021 F-150 XLT 4x4 offers legendary capability, tech, and comfort all in one smart package. Ready to work and built to last come take it for a spin!
Includes balance of Ford powertrain warranty until July 2026 or 100,000km
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."

** This description was written by AI based on information provided about the vehicle. AI can sometimes produce incorrect information. Please confirm all details with the dealership.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Used 2017 Chrysler 300 LIMITED RWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2017 Chrysler 300 LIMITED RWD 88,283 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD for sale in Brandon, MB
2015 GMC Terrain SLE2 FWD 103,175 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands #G.O.A.T. Mode #Apple CarPlay for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands #G.O.A.T. Mode #Apple CarPlay 55,539 KM $35,000 + tax & lic

Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Ford F-150