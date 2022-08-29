Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 3 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9179443

9179443 Stock #: 173340

173340 VIN: 1FTFW1E81MFB97101

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 173340

Mileage 31,397 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.