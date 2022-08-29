Menu
2021 Ford F-150

31,397 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kelleher Ford

888-422-7156

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XL

2021 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

888-422-7156

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,397KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9179443
  • Stock #: 173340
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E81MFB97101

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173340
  • Mileage 31,397 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Kelleher Ford

Kelleher Ford

1445 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A6

