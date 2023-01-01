$41,500+ tax & licensing
204-717-5500
2021 GMC Acadia
SLE-1 AWD #
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$41,500
- Listing ID: 9611059
- Stock #: PFP-569
- VIN: 1GKKNRLS5MZ107904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 33,946 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 GMC Acadia SLE is the ultimate family vehicle, offering a powerful 3.6L V6 engine, 18" aluminum wheels, and a range of features that make every trip a breeze. From remote start to the power tailgate, cross-traffic alert system, and lane change alert system, this vehicle is equipped to make your getaway safe and convenient. Enjoy the sun and the breeze through the sunroof, get comfortable with heated front seats and power driver's seat, and stay connected with Apple CarPlay and an 8 inch touch screen infotainment system. Plus, the premium sound system ensures that every journey is accompanied by top-quality audio.
Includes GM comprehensive warranty until June 2024 or 60,000kms and powertrain warranty until June 2026 or 100,000kms.
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
Vehicle Features
