2021 GMC Canyon

<div>The 2020 GMC Canyon AT4 is a rugged and capable midsize truck designed to excel in both urban environments and off-road adventures. This vehicle features a bold and modern design, complemented by advanced technology and premium amenities that cater to both practicality and comfort.</div><br /><div>This truck is powered by a dependable 3.6L V6 engine, delivering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it ensures smooth and responsive gear shifts. Equipped with a trailering package and tow hitch, the Canyon AT4 is ready to tackle tough jobs and outdoor excursions with ease.</div><h3><strong>Key Features of the 2020 GMC Canyon AT4:</strong></h3><br /><div><strong>Exterior:</strong></div><ul><li>Sleek and rugged design that commands attention</li><li>Trailering package with tow hitch for added utility</li></ul><br /><div><strong>Interior:</strong></div><ul><li>Heated seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort</li><li>Power driver seat offering personalized support</li></ul><br /><div><strong>Performance:</strong></div><ul><li>3.6L V6 engine providing robust power and capability</li><li>8-speed automatic transmission for seamless driving</li></ul><br /><div><strong>Technology and Convenience:</strong></div><ul><li>Touch screen display with <strong>Apple CarPlay</strong> and <strong>Android Auto</strong> integration </li><li>Navigation system for hassle-free travel</li><li>Backup camera for enhanced safety and precision</li><li>Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free functionality</li><li>Remote engine start and keyless entry for added convenience</li></ul><br /><div><strong>Audio:</strong></div><ul><li>Premium sound system delivering high-quality audio</li></ul><br /><div>The 2020 GMC Canyon AT4 offers a well-rounded combination of performance, comfort, and advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile truck. Whether for work or leisure, this truck is built to handle whatever comes its way. </div>

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Canyon