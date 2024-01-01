$36,500+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab AT4
2021 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab AT4
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
101,255KM
VIN 1GTG6FEN8M1106118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Stock # ADS-992
- Mileage 101,255 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 GMC Canyon AT4 is a rugged and capable midsize truck designed to excel in both urban environments and off-road adventures. This vehicle features a bold and modern design, complemented by advanced technology and premium amenities that cater to both practicality and comfort.
This truck is powered by a dependable 3.6L V6 engine, delivering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it ensures smooth and responsive gear shifts. Equipped with a trailering package and tow hitch, the Canyon AT4 is ready to tackle tough jobs and outdoor excursions with ease.Key Features of the 2020 GMC Canyon AT4:
Exterior:
- Sleek and rugged design that commands attention
- Trailering package with tow hitch for added utility
Interior:
- Heated seats and steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Power driver seat offering personalized support
Performance:
- 3.6L V6 engine providing robust power and capability
- 8-speed automatic transmission for seamless driving
Technology and Convenience:
- Touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
- Navigation system for hassle-free travel
- Backup camera for enhanced safety and precision
- Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free functionality
- Remote engine start and keyless entry for added convenience
Audio:
- Premium sound system delivering high-quality audio
The 2020 GMC Canyon AT4 offers a well-rounded combination of performance, comfort, and advanced technology, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a reliable and versatile truck. Whether for work or leisure, this truck is built to handle whatever comes its way.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
2021 GMC Canyon