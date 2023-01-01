2021 Honda Civic

$32,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 2 8 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10545567

10545567 Stock #: U11914

U11914 VIN: 2HGFC2F76MH005305

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 88,286 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Starter Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features USB port Driver Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.