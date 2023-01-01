Menu
2021 Honda Civic

91,983 KM

Details Description Features

$32,993

+ tax & licensing
$32,993

+ taxes & licensing

Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

Sport|RmtStart|Certified|HtdSeats|Loaded|56MPG

2021 Honda Civic

Sport|RmtStart|Certified|HtdSeats|Loaded|56MPG

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

$32,993

+ taxes & licensing

91,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10545570
  • Stock #: U11915
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F81MH013983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,983 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda Civic Sport - 7 year Honda Certified warrranty!

Factory services performed/ Brake Service/ Wheel Alignment/New Filters/ Battery Tested/ New Wipers, Back Up Camera, Remote Starter, Remainder Of Factory Warranty, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio/Music, Priced below Market, Android Auto, We Market Price Our Cars, No outstanding recalls, Black Combi Fabric Cloth, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power driver seat, Power moonroof.



2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC



No Credit? Bad Credit? No Problem! Our experienced credit specialists can get you approved! No payments for 100 Days on approved credit. Forman Auto Centre specializes in quality used vehicles from all makes, as well as Certified Used vehicles from Honda and Mazda. We offer lots of financing options to get you the vehicle you want with the payment you need! TEXT: 204-809-3822 or Call 1-800-675-8367, click or visit us in person for your next vehicle! All Forman Auto Centre used vehicles include a no charge 30-day/2000km warranty!

Checkout our Google Reviews: https://www.google.com/search?gsssp=eJzj4tZP1zcsyUmOL7PIM2C0UjWoMDVKNbdMNEgySUw2NDExMbcyqDAzNjcyTU1LTUxJtjBKMUv04knLL8pNzFPIyM9LSQQAe4UT1g&q=forman+honda&rlz=1C1GCEAenCA924CA924&oq=forman+&aqs=chrome.2.69i59j46i20i175i199i263j46i39i175i199j69i60l4j69i61.3541j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x52e79a0b4ac14447:0x63725efeadc82d6a,1,,,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Remote Starter

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
USB port
Driver Electric Seat

Forman Honda

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

