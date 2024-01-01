Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Honda CR-V AWD Sport low km fully certified ready to go. Comprehensive Warranty good till May/2027/ or 100,000km

2021 Honda CR-V

31,233 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

204-717-9990

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H45MH217500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1020
  • Mileage 31,233 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Honda CR-V AWD Sport low km fully certified ready to go. Comprehensive Warranty good till May/2027/ or 100,000km

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales

Used 2021 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 31,233 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 60,387 KM $41,600 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 15,620 KM $28,899 + tax & lic

Email Zorzos Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales

Zorzos Auto Sales

1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4

Call Dealer

204-717-XXXX

(click to show)

204-717-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Zorzos Auto Sales

204-717-9990

Contact Seller
2021 Honda CR-V