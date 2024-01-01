$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
2021 Honda CR-V
Sport
Location
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
204-717-9990
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
31,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H45MH217500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1020
- Mileage 31,233 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2021 Honda CR-V AWD Sport low km fully certified ready to go. Comprehensive Warranty good till May/2027/ or 100,000km
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zorzos Auto Sales
2021 Honda CR-V Sport 31,233 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 60,387 KM $41,600 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 15,620 KM $28,899 + tax & lic
Email Zorzos Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zorzos Auto Sales
1530 1st St N, Brandon, MB R7C 1A4
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Zorzos Auto Sales
204-717-9990
2021 Honda CR-V