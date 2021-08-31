2021 Honda Ridgeline

$54,120 + taxes & licensing 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7646911

7646911 Stock #: INCRIDTOUWHI

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Hill start assist Convenience Remote Engine Starter Exterior temperature indicator Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Seating Ventilated Front Seats Exterior Body-coloured door handles Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Additional Features LED Taillights Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TOURING Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) dual-action tailgate SOHC LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Rain-sensing windshield wipers Multi-link independent rear suspension HomeLink remote system Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Driver's Seat Position Memory Trailer stability assist ECON mode button Front wiper de-icer LED Fog Lights SiriusXM 18" aluminum-alloy wheels AUTO HIGH BEAM Siri Eyes Free compatibility HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system truck-bed audio system Wi-Fi tethering Direct Injection Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines i-SRS airbag system (front) Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system SmartVent side airbags Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Body-coloured heated power door mirrors Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators SMS text message / E-mail function 7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface Heated rear seats (outboard positions only) Display Audio System with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS) 3.5-litre 24-valve i-VTEC V6 Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS) Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system (HS) Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS) Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS) Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system Blind Spot Information (BSI) system Idle-stop 12-volt power outlets (2) Intelligent Traction Management System (Snow/Sand/Mud) Display Audio System with HondaLink Including Navigation Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS) 540-watt AM/FM/CD Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 8 speakers including subwoofer Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support Projector-beam LED headlights (low beam) with auto-on/off HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment Integrated LED bed lights (2) with auto-off timer Power sliding rear cabin window with defrost USB device connector (4) 150W/400W truck-bed power outlet 60/40 lift-up rear seat with underseat storage door pocket cupholders) Available 5 000lbs towing capacity Agile Handle Assist Reflector-beam halogen headlights (high beam) In-Bed Trunk Illuminated driver's and front passenger’s vanity mirrors 9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control Chrome front grille bar Silver bumper skid garnish Blue ambient lighting (footwell

