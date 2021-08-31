2021 Honda Ridgeline

Forman Honda is a Family owned company. With Forman Honda’s 15-year reputation for honesty, integrity, and top-quality Honda products, Forman Honda has grown to be Brandon's premier source for Honda vehicles and a variety of high-quality pre-owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Hill start assist
Remote Engine Starter
Exterior temperature indicator
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Body-coloured door handles
HD Radio
LED Taillights
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TOURING
Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
dual-action tailgate
SOHC
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Multi-link independent rear suspension
HomeLink remote system
Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
Driver's Seat Position Memory
Trailer stability assist
ECON mode button
Front wiper de-icer
LED Fog Lights
SiriusXM
18" aluminum-alloy wheels
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
HondaLink Assist automatic emergency response system
truck-bed audio system
Wi-Fi tethering
Direct Injection
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Traction Control
One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
Proximity key entry system with pushbutton start
Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
i-SRS airbag system (front)
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
Side curtain airbags with rollover sensor system
SmartVent side airbags
Next-Generation Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Body-coloured heated power door mirrors
Mirror-integrated LED turn signal indicators
SMS text message / E-mail function
7" colour TFT centre meter display with Driver Information Interface
Heated rear seats (outboard positions only)
Display Audio System with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System and bilingual Voice Recognition
Memory-linked side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down
Tri-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with tire fill assist
Electric power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering (EPS)
3.5-litre
24-valve
i-VTEC V6
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) (HS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system (HS)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system (HS)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) (HS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) (HS)
Intelligent Variable Torque Management (i-VTM4) AWD system
Rear Cross Traffic Monitor system
Blind Spot Information (BSI) system
Idle-stop
12-volt power outlets (2)
Intelligent Traction Management System (Snow/Sand/Mud)
Display Audio System with HondaLink Including Navigation
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system (HS)
540-watt AM/FM/CD Premium audio system with MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability and 8 speakers including subwoofer
Driver’s seat with 10-way power adjustment including power lumbar support
Projector-beam LED headlights (low beam) with auto-on/off
HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface with steering-wheel mounted controls
Passenger’s seat with 4-way power adjustment
Integrated LED bed lights (2) with auto-off timer
Power sliding rear cabin window with defrost
USB device connector (4)
150W/400W truck-bed power outlet
60/40 lift-up rear seat with underseat storage
door pocket
cupholders)
Available 5
000lbs towing capacity
Agile Handle Assist
Reflector-beam halogen headlights (high beam)
In-Bed Trunk
Illuminated driver's and front passenger’s vanity mirrors
9-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control
Chrome front grille bar
Silver bumper skid garnish
Blue ambient lighting (footwell
