2021 Honda Ridgeline
Touring|Loaded|Local|7year warranty|Clean|Rmt Star
Forman Honda
2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7
- Listing ID: 9486123
- Stock #: FinSonJC
- VIN: 5FPYK3F79MB501485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,888 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring 170 point inspected, Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Full tank of gas, Up to date service, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Fully Loaded, Local Trade, Sirius XM Radio, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. 4D Crew Cab Platinum White Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic
Honda Certified Details:
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 100 Point Inspection
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Let us know what car you are interested in and we will be more than happy to start the test drive from your office or home!
Vehicle Features
