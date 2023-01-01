Menu
2021 Honda Ridgeline

19,888 KM

Details

$50,888

+ tax & licensing
Forman Honda

1-800-675-8367

Touring|Loaded|Local|7year warranty|Clean|Rmt Star

Location

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

1-800-675-8367

19,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9486123
  • Stock #: FinSonJC
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F79MB501485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic II
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring 170 point inspected, Fully detailed, Fresh oil change, Full tank of gas, Up to date service, Leather, Navigation, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Fully Loaded, Local Trade, Sirius XM Radio, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Black w/Leather Seat Trim. 4D Crew Cab Platinum White Pearl AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic

Honda Certified Details:

* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty

* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda

* 100 Point Inspection

* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week



Awards:

* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Let us know what car you are interested in and we will be more than happy to start the test drive from your office or home! Forman Group of Companies offers over lots of premium pre-owned vehicles, all safety certified by factory trained technicians and priced aggressively in the market!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
XM Radio
Bluetooth
Remote Starter
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Climate Control
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Rear Heating
USB port

Forman Honda

2080 Currie Blvd, Brandon, MB R7B 4E7

