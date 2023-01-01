$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD
2021 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
204-717-5500
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
94,853KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8K2CAA4MU698845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PFP-749
- Mileage 94,853 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
"At Sisson Auto, we make buying a vehicle a seamless and stress-free experience. Our transparent pricing eliminates haggling and eliminates any hidden fees. To give you peace of mind, we offer a 3-day/600 km No-Hassle Return Policy, a 30-day exchange privilege, minimum warranties with 24-hour roadside assistance, a check for safety recalls, and a complimentary CarFax history report. Plus, home delivery is free within 200 km. Dealer permit #5471."
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
2021 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD 94,853 KM $26,500 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend #New Arrival 48,992 KM $34,000 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD #Moonroof #Leather 101,526 KM $25,500 + tax & lic
Email Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
Call Dealer
204-717-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
204-717-5500
2021 Hyundai KONA