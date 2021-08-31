+ taxes & licensing
Our remarkable 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4X4 in Diamond Black Crystal Pearl is as well equipped for comfort as it is for capability! Motivated by a 3.2 Litre Pentastar V6 supplying 271hp paired to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This bold Four Wheel Drive SUV returns approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway, and it also features a Selec-Terrain traction management system with a dedicated Rock mode to roll over the toughest surfaces. Rugged yet refined, our Cherokee has a compelling contemporary design set off by LED lighting, fog lamps, heated power mirrors, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, and head-turning alloy wheels. Explore unchartered territory with unexpected luxury thanks to our Trailhawk Elite's upgraded cabin. It treats you right on the road or off with leather heated/ventilated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and a Uconnect infotainment system that supports an 8.4-inch touchscreen, full-colour navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, WiFi compatibility, and a six-speaker sound system. Jeep keeps you moving with confidence backed by a rearview camera, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, parking sensors, hill ascent/descent control, ABS, advanced multistage airbags, and more. Challenging the ordinary is what our Cherokee Trailhawk Elite is all about! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! The Murray Auto group has been serving the Westman area since 1926. Our professional sales staff are here to provide you an enjoyable hassle free shopping experience selecting one of our many award winning vehicles.At Murray Auto Centre, we use the latest in price comparison technology to ensure we are offering top value in the marketplace. High Quality, Value Priced Vehicles! Murray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a Murray Auto Centre Certified Pre-Owned location. Certified Pre-Owned vehicles qualify for manufacturer backed warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance, undergo a 150 plus point mechanical inspection, and include a no questions asked 30 day exchange privilege. Extended Warranty and Competitive Financing available. Trades Welcome! Call us at 1 (877) 463-7450 or Text 1 (204) 400-2893! Dealer Permit #4390
