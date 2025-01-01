Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=65><strong data-start=0 data-end=65>2021 Kia Forte LX for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> <p data-start=67 data-end=436>Explore the value, efficiency, and everyday usability of the <strong data-start=128 data-end=149>2021 Kia Forte LX</strong>, now available at <strong data-start=168 data-end=203>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong>. This compact sedan offers a smart combination of modern features, reliable performance, and affordable ownership—making it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a quality ride in Southwest Manitoba. <hr data-start=438 data-end=441 /> <h3 data-start=443 data-end=477><strong data-start=447 data-end=475>Performance & Efficiency</strong></h3> <p data-start=478 data-end=764>Equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Forte LX delivers dependable power and excellent fuel economy. With front-wheel drive and responsive handling, it’s well-suited for city driving in Brandon and highway trips across Manitoba. <hr data-start=766 data-end=769 /> <h3 data-start=771 data-end=809><strong data-start=775 data-end=807>Modern Interior & Technology</strong></h3> <p data-start=810 data-end=1162>Inside the 2021 Forte LX, you’ll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium cloth seating and smart features. Standard connectivity includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free functionality, and a rear-view camera—all providing comfort and convenience without compromising quality. <hr data-start=1164 data-end=1167 /> <h3 data-start=1169 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1173 data-end=1199>Safety & Peace of Mind</strong></h3> <p data-start=1202 data-end=1437>Safety is built-in with features like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and full-size airbags. With a strong reputation for reliability and value, the 2021 Forte LX offers confidence for daily drives in Brandon and beyond. <hr data-start=1439 data-end=1442 /> <h3 data-start=1444 data-end=1472><strong data-start=1448 data-end=1470>Feature Highlights</strong></h3> <ul data-start=1473 data-end=1705> <li data-start=1473 data-end=1507> <p data-start=1475 data-end=1507>2.0-litre four-cylinder engine </li> <li data-start=1508 data-end=1541> <p data-start=1510 data-end=1541>Smooth automatic transmission </li> <li data-start=1542 data-end=1608> <p data-start=1544 data-end=1608>8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™ </li> <li data-start=1609 data-end=1629> <p data-start=1611 data-end=1629>Rear-view camera </li> <li data-start=1630 data-end=1655> <p data-start=1632 data-end=1655>Premium cloth seating </li> <li data-start=1656 data-end=1705> <p data-start=1658 data-end=1705>Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting </li> </ul> <hr data-start=1707 data-end=1710 /> <h3 data-start=1712 data-end=1752><strong data-start=1716 data-end=1750>Visit Planet Kia in Brandon MB</strong></h3> <p data-start=1753 data-end=2139>If you’re looking for a <strong data-start=1777 data-end=1806>2021 Kia Forte LX near me</strong>, visit <strong data-start=1814 data-end=1849>Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba</strong> today. We proudly serve drivers from Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and across Southwest Manitoba, offering reliable vehicles and top-notch service.<br data-start=1994 data-end=1997 />Take the Forte LX for a test drive and discover how value, style and everyday practicality come together—only at <strong data-start=2110 data-end=2138>Planet Kia in Brandon MB</strong>. <p data-start=2141 data-end=2222><strong data-start=2141 data-end=2222>Planet Kia — your trusted local destination for quality vehicles in Manitoba.</strong> Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you.  New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit?  At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can!  We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia. Dealer Permit # 2824

2021 Kia Forte

195,211 KM

Details Description Features

$11,794

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
13144240

2021 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

  1. 13144240
  2. 13144240
  3. 13144240
  4. 13144240
  5. 13144240
  6. 13144240
  7. 13144240
  8. 13144240
  9. 13144240
  10. 13144240
  11. 13144240
  12. 13144240
  13. 13144240
  14. 13144240
  15. 13144240
  16. 13144240
Contact Seller

$11,794

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,211KM
VIN 3KPF24AD5ME297910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPORTY BL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P1548A
  • Mileage 195,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Kia Forte LX for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba

Explore the value, efficiency, and everyday usability of the 2021 Kia Forte LX, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan offers a smart combination of modern features, reliable performance, and affordable ownership—making it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a quality ride in Southwest Manitoba.


Performance & Efficiency

Equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Forte LX delivers dependable power and excellent fuel economy. With front-wheel drive and responsive handling, it’s well-suited for city driving in Brandon and highway trips across Manitoba.


Modern Interior & Technology

Inside the 2021 Forte LX, you’ll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium cloth seating and smart features. Standard connectivity includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free functionality, and a rear-view camera—all providing comfort and convenience without compromising quality.


Safety & Peace of Mind

Safety is built-in with features like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and full-size airbags. With a strong reputation for reliability and value, the 2021 Forte LX offers confidence for daily drives in Brandon and beyond.


Feature Highlights



  • 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine



  • Smooth automatic transmission



  • 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™



  • Rear-view camera



  • Premium cloth seating



  • Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting



Visit Planet Kia in Brandon MB

If you’re looking for a 2021 Kia Forte LX near me, visit Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba today. We proudly serve drivers from Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and across Southwest Manitoba, offering reliable vehicles and top-notch service.
Take the Forte LX for a test drive and discover how value, style and everyday practicality come together—only at Planet Kia in Brandon MB.

Planet Kia — your trusted local destination for quality vehicles in Manitoba.







Planet Kia is thrilled to be Brandon Manitoba’s Preowned Kia Superstore! With tons of vehicles on ground including Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Volkswagen, Subaru, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Kia, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, GMC with at least 50% being pre-owned Kia’s, we will find the right vehicle for you. 



New to Canada? Bad credit? No credit? 



At Planet Kia we have a 99% approval rate, regardless of your credit situation we can get you approved on a new or used vehicle, if we can’t do it then no one can! 




We are proud to be the locally owned and operated, Come in and see why consumers are choosing Planet Kia.




Dealer Permit # 2824

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM for sale in Brandon, MB
2024 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM 4,615 KM $34,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Soul EX for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Kia Soul EX 88,245 KM $21,794 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Brandon, MB
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 62,244 KM $27,794 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Planet Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

Call Dealer

204-725-XXXX

(click to show)

204-725-2566

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,794

+ taxes & licensing>

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2021 Kia Forte