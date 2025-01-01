$11,794+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Planet Kia
415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2
204-725-2566
$11,794
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPORTY BL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P1548A
- Mileage 195,211 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Kia Forte LX for Sale at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba
Explore the value, efficiency, and everyday usability of the 2021 Kia Forte LX, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. This compact sedan offers a smart combination of modern features, reliable performance, and affordable ownership—making it a great choice for commuters, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for a quality ride in Southwest Manitoba.
Performance & Efficiency
Equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, the Forte LX delivers dependable power and excellent fuel economy. With front-wheel drive and responsive handling, it’s well-suited for city driving in Brandon and highway trips across Manitoba.
Modern Interior & Technology
Inside the 2021 Forte LX, you’ll find a thoughtfully designed cabin with premium cloth seating and smart features. Standard connectivity includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, Bluetooth® hands-free functionality, and a rear-view camera—all providing comfort and convenience without compromising quality.
Safety & Peace of Mind
Safety is built-in with features like anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and full-size airbags. With a strong reputation for reliability and value, the 2021 Forte LX offers confidence for daily drives in Brandon and beyond.
Feature Highlights
2.0-litre four-cylinder engine
Smooth automatic transmission
8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto™
Rear-view camera
Premium cloth seating
Excellent fuel efficiency for daily commuting
Visit Planet Kia in Brandon MB
If you’re looking for a 2021 Kia Forte LX near me, visit Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba today. We proudly serve drivers from Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and across Southwest Manitoba, offering reliable vehicles and top-notch service.
Take the Forte LX for a test drive and discover how value, style and everyday practicality come together—only at Planet Kia in Brandon MB.
Planet Kia — your trusted local destination for quality vehicles in Manitoba.
Vehicle Features
Call Dealer
204-725-2566