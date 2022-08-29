Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

29,244 KM

Details Description Features

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD #Leather #LowKM

2021 Kia Seltos

EX AWD #Leather #LowKM

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

29,244KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9231700
  Stock #: PFP-529
  VIN: KNDEUCAA0M7131624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-529
  • Mileage 29,244 KM

Vehicle Description

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

Need help? Call, Text or email us and one of our Online Guides will happily answer all your questions and help you through the process. We would be happy to send you some more pictures of the exterior and interior, we can also send you a walk around video so you can get a really good look at this vehicle. We would gladly get you some finance options and low payment options as well. We can even send you an official appraisal on your current vehicle. Dealer Permit # 5471

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

