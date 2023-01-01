Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

16,451 KM

$32,500

+ tax & licensing
$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

204-717-5500

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

S AWD #low kms #heated seats

2021 Kia Seltos

S AWD #low kms #heated seats

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

16,451KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9460366
  Stock #: PFP-557
  VIN: KNDEUCAA9M7122260

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-557
  • Mileage 16,451 KM

Real You-Enabled. The 2021 Seltos is designed to get noticed. Powered by a fuel efficient 2.0L four cylinder engine and automatic transmission this EX model is equipped with 17 inch alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, safe exit assist system, rear occupant alert, rear view camera, 8 inch touch screen display, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, smart key with push button start, remote car starter, and automatic climate control.

We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.

For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

