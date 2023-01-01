$32,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-717-5500
2021 Kia Seltos
S AWD #low kms #heated seats
Location
Sisson Auto Finance and Sales
1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7
$32,500
- Listing ID: 9460366
- Stock #: PFP-557
- VIN: KNDEUCAA9M7122260
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,451 KM
Vehicle Description
Real You-Enabled. The 2021 Seltos is designed to get noticed. Powered by a fuel efficient 2.0L four cylinder engine and automatic transmission this EX model is equipped with 17 inch alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, blind spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross traffic avoidance assist, safe exit assist system, rear occupant alert, rear view camera, 8 inch touch screen display, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, smart key with push button start, remote car starter, and automatic climate control.
We believe it's easier, faster and more comfortable for our customers if we advertise our very best price upfront without haggling and without adding extra fees.
For your peace of mind we include a 3 Day/600 km No Hassle Return Policy, 30 day exchange privilege, Minimum Warranties with 24 Hour Roadside Assistance, check for safety recalls, and include a CarFax History Report. Home Delivery is free up to 200 km. Dealer Permit # 5471
Vehicle Features
