2021 Kia Sorento – Versatile, Capable & Family-Ready | For Sale at Planet Kia Brandon

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV near you? Check out this 2021 Kia Sorento, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. With bold styling, available AWD, and flexible 3-row seating, the Sorento is built for everything from everyday errands to weekend adventures across Westman.

Top Features Include:

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | Excellent Fuel Efficiency
Available All-Wheel Drive – Confidence in All Seasons
7-Passenger Seating with Split-Folding Third Row
Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel
Large Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear-View Camera + Advanced Safety Features
Sleek Exterior Design with Alloy Wheels
Smart Cruise Control & Lane Keeping Assist (on select trims)

Whether youre commuting in Brandon, driving the kids to school in Shilo, or heading out for a family trip to Clear Lake, the 2021 Sorento is a smart and stylish choice.

43,561 KM

$32,995

Location

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

204-725-2566

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,561KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF3MG043593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,561 KM

p r-class=" data-start="298" data-end="596">Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV near you? Check out this 2021 Kia Sorento, now available at Planet Kia in Brandon, Manitoba. With bold styling, available AWD, and flexible 3-row seating, the Sorento is built for everything from everyday errands to weekend adventures across Westman.


p r-class=" data-start="1046" data-end="1215">Whether you're commuting in Brandon, driving the kids to school in Shilo, or heading out for a family trip to Clear Lake, the 2021 Sorento is a smart and stylish choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

More inventory From Planet Kia

Used 2021 Kia Sorento for sale in Brandon, MB
2021 Kia Sorento 43,561 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Telluride SX for sale in Brandon, MB
2020 Kia Telluride SX 150,649 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYBRID for sale in Brandon, MB
2023 Hyundai Tucson ULTIMATE HYBRID 43,268 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Planet Kia

Planet Kia

415 18th St N, Brandon, MB R7A 6Z2

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Planet Kia

204-725-2566

2021 Kia Sorento