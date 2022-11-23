$32,994+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6
GS-L - Just Arrived
64,223KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9388423
- Stock #: M12335
- VIN: JM1GL1VM6M1609679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 64,223 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda6 is more than a luxury sedan, it was engineered to be the ultimate driving experience. This 2021 Mazda Mazda6 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The 2021 Mazda6 was specially crafted to give drivers an exhilarating driving experience while making a bold statement. Thanks to its Skyactiv engine technology, on-road handling and feature rich interior, this amazing sedan provides an unforgettable ride. Filled with premium options, its cabin provides a comfortable and luxurious feel down to the smallest of details. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Mazda6's trim level is GS-L. This GS-L really takes it up a notch with a power moonroof, leatherette seats, a heated steering wheel, lane keep assist, lane departure warning and auto high beam assist. The list of premium features continues with heated seats, an advanced proximity keyless entry system, advanced cruise with stop and go, smart city brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring, an 8 inch color touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional impressive features include stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, LED signature lighting plus it even comes with automatic
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview Camera
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Dual Zone Climate Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Heated Back Seats
