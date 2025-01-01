Menu
2021 Nissan Murano

50,305 KM

Details

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Murano

AWD

12726798

2021 Nissan Murano

AWD

Location

Sisson Auto Finance and Sales

1625 Parker Blvd, Brandon, MB R7A 7P7

204-717-5500

$32,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,305KM
VIN 5N1AZ2CS9MC101394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Stock # ADS-1089
  • Mileage 50,305 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

